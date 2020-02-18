Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $12,446.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

