Rise Reaches Market Cap of $364,792.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a total market capitalization of $364,792.00 and $268.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000590 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002445 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,486,023 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

