Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 65,883 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,883 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Avnet worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE AVT traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,129. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

