Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.68% of Amerisafe worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,884,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.45.

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

