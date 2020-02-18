Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,658 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Cable One worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock traded up $33.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,807.89. 13,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,649. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $910.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,663.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.87. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.