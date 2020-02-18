Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 30,000 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.49% of Onespan worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

OSPN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,698. The firm has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

