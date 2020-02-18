Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 35,402 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Nuance Communications worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,361,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,019 shares of company stock valued at $903,569 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 126,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

