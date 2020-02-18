Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 8,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12,214,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

