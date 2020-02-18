Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

