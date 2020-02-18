Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 178,717 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.61. 31,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,424. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

