Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,988 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.79% of Realogy worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realogy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Realogy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 182,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

