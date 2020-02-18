Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,485.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 128.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $14,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total transaction of $283,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $1,589,849. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,323.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,325.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,159.84.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

