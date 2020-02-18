Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.85 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $163.60. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

