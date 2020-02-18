Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.10 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. 30,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.