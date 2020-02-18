Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.11 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.40% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.