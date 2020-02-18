Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.34 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,991 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

FL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 96,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

