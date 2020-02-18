Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 201,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 156,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 364,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.