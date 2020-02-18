Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 154,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,734. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.