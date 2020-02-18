Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of REG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 38,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

