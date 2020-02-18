Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,218 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of IDACORP worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

