Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,125 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 32,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,055. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.