Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of HD Supply worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 18,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

