Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 103,869 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First American Financial by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First American Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 26,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,495. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

