Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,766 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 1,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 516,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

