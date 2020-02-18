Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 287.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 7,533,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,616,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

