Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 46,048 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 25,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

