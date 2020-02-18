Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,547 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 16,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

