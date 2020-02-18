Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 60,218 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,152,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,639,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

