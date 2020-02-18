Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,083 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. 13,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,737. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.