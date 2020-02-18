Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 2,160,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,229. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

