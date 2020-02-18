Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,987,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 56,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,954. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

