Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after acquiring an additional 687,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 3,568,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

