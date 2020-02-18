Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 138,973 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,973 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

