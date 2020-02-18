Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,643 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $294.77.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.