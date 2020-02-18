Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of StoneCo worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $16,150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $7,616,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $5,957,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 53.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 12,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,981. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

