Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,722 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of Mercury Systems worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

