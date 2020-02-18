Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,903 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.58. 132,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,316. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.