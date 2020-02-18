Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,282 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.33.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $734.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $746.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $654.57 and its 200 day moving average is $608.04.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.