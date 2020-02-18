Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,976 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 531,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 250.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 234.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 141,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

