Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,070 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,599 shares of company stock valued at $34,913,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $356.26. The stock had a trading volume of 666,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.57. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

