Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of SPS Commerce worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. 1,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

