Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,567 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.38% of Verso worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verso by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Verso by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Verso by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,584. Verso Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

