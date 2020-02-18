Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $1,233,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Q2 by 29.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.