Rockwell Automation’s (ROK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.74. 560,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

