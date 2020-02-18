ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $864,004.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $864,004.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,777,076 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

