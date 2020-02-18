Rupaya (RUPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $49,667.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.83 or 1.98957113 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,456,489 coins and its circulating supply is 61,270,525 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

