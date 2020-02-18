SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $203,575.00 and approximately $434,971.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00321488 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013280 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031687 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,426,042 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

