Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.