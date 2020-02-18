SaluS Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00085374 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last week, SaluS has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $13,842.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00066717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.60 or 0.99546260 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

