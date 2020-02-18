Scala (XLA) Market Cap Achieves $429,462.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $429,462.00 and approximately $1,690.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Scala

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

